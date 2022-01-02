Kevin Porter Jr. is a basketball player for the Houston Rockets.

Kevin Porter Jr. is a Houston Rockets player.

KEVIN Porter Jr. is a rising NBA star.

On and off the court, the Houston Rocket point guard is making a name for himself.

Kevin Porter Jr, a professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Houston Rockets, was born on May 4, 2000 in Seattle, Washington.

After being selected 30th overall in the first round of the NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, he began his professional career in 2019.

However, in that same year, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in 2021, he was traded to the Houston Rockets.

He was a five-star recruit while at Rainier Beach High School, and was the highest-ranked player from Washington in the 2018 class.

He received college offers from UCLA, University of Washington, and University of Oregon because of his pedigree at the time.

He did, however, decide to commit to USC in the end.

Kevin Prter Jr. left the court during halftime of a game between the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets on January 2, 2022, and never returned.

This happened after his assistant coach, John Lucas, confronted him about an incident in which Kevin lost his cool on the bench during the first half of the game.

Since 2019, his career stats appear to be steadily improving.

In 2019, he had the following record with the Clevland Caveliers:

For the Houston Rockets in 2020, he had the following statistics:

So far, these are his Houston Rockets stats for 2021:

Kevin’s dating or marital status is unknown at this time.

It’s also unknown if he has any children right now.

He is currently worth around (dollar)1.7 million.

Sponsorship deals and NBA contracts are said to be his main sources of income.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.