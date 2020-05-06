Kevin-Prince Boateng hails Jurgen Klopp as one of the best managers he’s worked under

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Kevin-Prince Boateng has named Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as one of the best managers he has ever worked with.

Boateng was coached by Klopp when on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of the 2008-09 season.

The former Ghana international described Klopp, who was in his first season as Dortmund boss, as being an ‘outstanding trainer’ in addition to being very funny.

‘The hottest and funniest was Klopp. He’s just a great guy who makes you laugh out of the field,’ Boateng told Sport1.

‘He is also an outstanding trainer. Klopp is one who has everything. I celebrate him because he is emotional and doesn’t hide it.

‘He’s like a fan on the pitch. I love that. But I was lucky because I often had the right coach.’

Boateng, who was on loan from Tottenham, made eleven appearances for Dortmund and provided two assists.

His time at Dortmund wasn’t without controversy, with Boateng missing the last two matches of the Bundesliga season after he was suspended for a flying kick on Makoto Hasebe of VfL Wolfsburg.

Dortmund wanted to sign Boateng on a permanent deal but financial restrictions prevented them from doing so and he instead headed to Portsmouth.

Klopp remained at Dortmund until 2015, when he took charge of Liverpool.

Boateng has had an interesting and varied career which has seen him play for a host of clubs, including AC Milan (twice), Schalke and Barcelona. He is currently on loan at Besiktas from Fiorentina.