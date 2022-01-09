Kevin Stefanski Addresses Rumors About Baker Mayfield’s Relationship

Cleveland Browns have a long offseason ahead of them now that they’ve been eliminated from playoff contention.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, on the other hand, wants to set the record straight about a report about his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Stefanski said his relationship with Mayfield is the same as it was last year when speaking to the media at his Friday press conference.

It was a “good relationship,” he said.

Stefanski stated, “My relationship with Baker is no different (than it was before).”

“We have a good rapport.”

Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield have a good relationship, but they still have a lot to answer for.

Mayfield showed signs of regress, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Kevin Stefanski Responds To Rumors About Relationship With Baker Mayfield

Kevin Stefanski Responds To Rumors About Relationship With Baker Mayfield