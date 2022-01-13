Kevin Stefanski explains how he and Baker Mayfield got along.

Rumors of a rift between Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield have been circulating.

However, it appears that their rivalry is a little exaggerated.

Stefanski discussed his relationship with Mayfield on 92.3 The Fan on Thursday morning.

Stefanski said he respects Mayfield and is familiar with his methods.

While they do push each other on occasion, it is never in an aggressive manner.

“It’s great.

In an interview with 92.3 The Fan, Stefanski said of his relationship with Mayfield, “I think we work well together.”

“I admire him.

He holds him in high regard.

He is aware of our working methods.

I believe we push each other and that there is a mutual respect.”

