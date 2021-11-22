Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Sunday Performance

Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance On Sunday

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a difficult outing, narrowly defeating the winless Detroit Lions.

Baker refused to speak to the media afterward, so head coach Kevin Stefanski took his place.

Stefanski told reporters on Monday that he spoke with Baker about his decision to walk off the field and avoid speaking to the media.

He acknowledged Baker’s dissatisfaction at the moment, but said he prefers to let his star quarterback speak for himself.

Baker threw for 176 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts, but he also turned the ball over in Cleveland’s 13-10 victory.

His performance was not well received by the audience, who reportedly booed him at one point.

Throughout the day, he was said to be dealing with a number of painful injuries.

Baker Mayfield’s day was ruined as a result of the outcome.

It didn’t feel like a Browns win, even though it was.

The Cleveland Browns have had an up-and-down season in 2021.

For over a month, they’ve alternated wins and losses after starting the season 3-1.

Since the first quarter of the season, they haven’t won two games in a row.

Baker Mayfield has clearly regressed from last year’s historic level of play for Cleveland.

He has 2,166 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season.

Before getting their much-needed bye, the Browns have to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.

Baker and the Browns need to hold on just a little longer, or the season will be over before they know it.

