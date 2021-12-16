Kevin Stefanski, the Browns’ head coach, has passed a drug test.

COVID issues have now reached the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for the virus, according to the team.

According to the Browns’ statement, Stefanski has been vaccinated and has received a COVID-19 booster.

He will virtually prepare his team for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stefanski can coach against Las Vegas if he can produce two negative tests within 24 hours of each other before Saturday.

If that doesn’t happen, Mike Priefer, the special teams coordinator, will take over as interim head coach.

Ryan Cordell, Cleveland’s acting running backs coach, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns placed eight players on the reserveCOVID-19 list on Tuesday, making them one of seven NFL teams to implement enhanced protocols.

