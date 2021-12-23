Kevin Stefanski, the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, has a telling remark about Myles Garrett.

In Week 16, one of the NFL’s top pass rushers could be out.

Due to a groin injury suffered during Monday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday that Myles Garrett has a 50/50 chance of playing this weekend.

While his future is uncertain, Garrett appears to be confident and “wants to play badly.”

Today’s practice was skipped by the three-time Pro Bowler.

