Kevin Stefanski, the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, made a troubling remark about Myles Garrett.

Myles Garrett, a pass rusher for the Cleveland Browns, has a career-high 15.0 sacks in 14 games this season.

Unfortunately, head coach Kevin Stefanski has received some concerning news regarding his star pass rusher.

Stefanski told the media on Wednesday that Garrett’s MRI revealed a groin injury.

He wouldn’t say much more than that, but he did say that the team would have to work with him on it.

Stefanski explained, “We’ll just have to work through it.”

“He has an injury there… We’ll see what happens.”

I’ll get a look at him today and see how things go.”

Garrett’s availability for Cleveland’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night is now in question.

He hasn’t missed a game this season, and only eight in the previous four.

