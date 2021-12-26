Kevin Stefanski, the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, sends a strong message to Baker Mayfield.

Kevin Stefanski, the Browns’ head coach, has a strong message for Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have had an up-and-down season in 2021.

Finally, the bottom fell out for the playoff hopefuls on Saturday afternoon, thanks to their star quarterback’s dreadful play.

In the Browns’ 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, Mayfield threw four interceptions.

Three of the picks came in the first half, and the final one came in the fourth quarter as Cleveland was driving for a touchdown.

Mayfield’s performance was by far his worst of the season, giving Cleveland’s critics more ammunition to dismiss the former No. 1 quarterback.

The number one overall pick.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, on the other hand, isn’t paying attention to those who doubt his quarterback.

Stefanski said he didn’t consider benching Mayfield at halftime after the Browns’ third loss in four games, and he won’t make a quarterback change for the rest of the 2021 season.

Stefanski told ESPN’s Jake Trotter, “He’s our starting quarterback.”

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message About Baker Mayfield

