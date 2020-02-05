Key talking points as Manchester United’s Paul Pogba targets Old Trafford exit

There has felt a certainty to Paul Pogba’s situation for a while now and his agent Mino Raiola did nothing to dispel that when speaking as openly as he could about the player’s future last month.

‘We need to see in the summer if Paul is still in the plans of Manchester United and if Manchester United is still in the plans of Paul,’ Raiola said.

Raiola did not leave a great deal to the imagination and the dial had not really been shifted on the topic of Pogba’s likely departure, something discussed for well over a year.

United have not been in the midfielder’s long-term planning for some time and the prospect of that approach changing over the coming months appears remote.

Here, Sportsmail looks at the key talking points as United’s midfielder targets an exit from Old Trafford.

The uplift under Jose Mourinho in that first season, when United claimed the League Cup and Europa League, subsided too quickly and the manager’s best player could not see a clear vision of where the club was headed.

Many will argue that, as their most expensive player of all time, responsibility for elevating United back to a previous era in part lay with him. The overall package financed to take Pogba back to Old Trafford from Juventus was weighty and for this to work they needed him to fire.

He did not produce that consistently enough under Mourinho, there was a dip in performance induced by a lack of quality bodies coming in to push on, and an acceptance of the malaise. So came news in the summer of 2018 that the France international was looking for a way out.

Mourinho privately believed the agitation to join Barcelona at the beginning of last season was an elaborate ploy to land a bumper new contract.

No, Pogba’s current deal runs out in 2022 (owing to a one-year extension the club inserted) and the idea that he might have been angling for a new one has not been borne out.

Two years remaining on his contract leaves United in a difficult position, knowing the summer is probably the final time they could achieve proper value for someone who cost £89million in 2016.

Given the money involved, there are a finite of potential suitors. Juventus would like to take him back but are aware of costings after landing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and another Raiola client, Matthijs de Ligt and over at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for his compatriot.

The United bean counters will also fear for Pogba’s commercial worth were his value to drop after the summer. All of it is an unwanted distraction for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who must handle questions on his star man’s future.

The Madrid board were never convinced that Pogba was going to be good value for money last summer and the events of this season so far have only have strengthened that view.

Fede Valverde is playing like one of the best young midfielders in world football and doing so much of what Pogba would have been asked to do had he signed. Club president Florentino Perez believes he called it right to not spend big on Pogba.

Zidane remains a huge fan of his compatriot but he is also completely enamoured with Valverde, who cost less than £5m. If the club go for a big French name in the summer it will be Kylian Mbappe and not Pogba. Only a massive fall in the money it would cost to secure Pogba will change that.

Pogba has played just eight times so far – with United only actually winning three of those, and one was on penalties against League One Rochdale. That was the 26-year-old’s comeback week following what was thought to be a minor ankle injury, but he exacerbated the issue after a draw with Arsenal five days later.

A longer lay-off ensued, Pogba missing 17 matches in the run-up to Christmas. Solskjaer did not want to rush him back but the player wanted to help the team, coming off the bench against Watford and then Newcastle on Boxing Day in a game that ultimately proved too soon. Pogba underwent surgery on his ankle and remains sidelined, having been absent for the last 10 games.

Solskjaer has undoubtedly missed his flair in midfield, with United having toiled against teams who happily sit in and wait to counter them.

Generally well-liked by the players, there has been a feeling within the camp for some time that they will soon be without Pogba.

The signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon might have been one that encouraged Pogba a year ago but now is more likely to have emboldened a possible exit strategy.

Fernandes will offer more energy from midfield and a willingness to break beyond the forwards, a player who will flourish alongside Pogba, however limited that time might be.

While Pogba’s public utterances about departing have receded, his activity has not helped the argument that he is fully committed to the club.

Criticism came when he fell ill after attending his brother Florentin’s wedding near Paris just as Solskjaer felt he was ready to make a comeback. Similar ire came his way from some supporters on social media after he posted a video of him playing basketball with Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler during his rehabilitation in November.

That brings to mind more words by Raiola last month: ‘I expect my players to be happy and I expect the clubs to be happy.’