Keylor Navas of PSG signs a COVID-19 contract.

Keylor Navas, a goalkeeper for PSG, has signed a contract with COVID-19.

A 35-year-old Costa Rican is placed in isolation and must adhere to strict health guidelines.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Keylor Navas, a goalkeeper for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the French club.

According to a statement, the 35-year-old Costa Rican player was placed in isolation and is following the proper health protocols.

Later in the day, Lucas Lavallee will replace Navas in a league match against Brest, according to PSG.