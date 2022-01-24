Keyshawn Johnson Reacts To Rumors Of Tom Brady’s Retirement

Tom Brady Retirement Rumors: Keyshawn Johnson Reacts

Keyshawn Johnson, a former NFL star, has spoken out about Tom Brady’s retirement rumors.

On Sunday, Brady’s bid for an eighth Super Bowl title fell short as the Rams won 30-27 on a last-second field goal.

Tampa Bay trailed 27-3 at one point, but rallied to tie the game before falling short on the final possession.

According to Johnson, who appeared on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill, and Max Show,” Brady may be considering retirement.

“You’ve played in ten Super Bowls and won seven.”

“You’ve won every piece of hardware you could imagine in professional sports,” Johnson said.

“There’s also something to be said for family and spending time with them.

He has a family.

They’re getting up in years.

I’m sure his son wants to play football or quarterback or something similar and try to repeat his father’s success.

You want to be there if you’re living your dream.”

Brady threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns while throwing 12 interceptions this season.

He still has it, but the question is whether he wants to keep going.

