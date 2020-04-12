Khabib Nurmagomedov is OUT of UFC 249 but event will still happen: Dana White

Dana White has confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is out of UFC 249 – but insisted that the event is still going ahead.

Khabib suggested last week that he would not be breaking Russia’s national lockdown to fight Tony Ferguson – a bout that has now been cancelled five times.

There was temporary hope that he could travel to the event on April 18 via private jet, yet the Dagestani fighter seemed to say that was unlikely still.

And promoter White has now insisted he will not be facing Ferguson, just 11 days out from the event.

After a Twitter account pretending to be an MMA journalist put out a post saying Khabib would be travelling with the aid of Vladimir Putin, White replied: ‘Absolutely NOT true!!! The card is happening but Khabib Nurmagomedov is out.’

He did offer hope though, adding: ‘I will announce the entire card tomorrow’.

UFC 249 has been beset with issues over the last few weeks, not least the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

It was originally meant to take place in Brooklyn, New York and in the middle of last month governor Andrew Cuomo issued an order restricting mass gatherings.

White then said the event would still take place but that the location may change.

The world lightweight title clash was then put into doubt as it became clear Khabib was in Dagestan, Russia, and would find it difficult to travel.

There have been a number of mooted alternatives to Khabib, including Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor has also been suggested as a possible opponent for Ferguson.