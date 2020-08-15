Khabib Nurmagomedov offers Conor McGregor hope in quest for rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready to grant Conor McGregor a rematch – if the Irishman fights and beats Dustin Poirier.

Nurmagomedov choked out the Dubliner in 2018 to retain his UFC lightweight title and seemingly settle their bitter rivalry.

But McGregor has since claimed he did not prepare properly for what proved to be the biggest fight in the promotion’s history.

And although he retired earlier this summer, the former champion has been offered a route back to another title shot.

McGregor beat Poirier in 2014 before going on to become a dual featherweight and lightweight champion.

Poirier has since established himself as a leading contender at 155lb and in June beat Dan Hooker in his first fight since losing to Nurmagomedov last September.

The Russian will next defend his belt against Justin Gaethje in October and will then target a fight against retired legend Georges St-Pierre.

But if he can’t tempt the Canadian back into the cage, McGregor may earn a call-up.

“Let him come back (and) defeat Dustin Poirier, then we will fight with him – no problem.

“If we look at the things realistically, if we don’t fight with GSP, I would fight with anyone who beats Dustin Poirier.

“Let it be Tony [Ferguson], let it be McGregor but only if the GSP fight doesn’t work out. If the UFC can organise it, I’ll fight GSP.

“Why? The last time GSP lost it was in 2007, my career started in 2008.Together we’re on a 25 year win streak; I’m not even talking about the fight streaks.

“So, I don’t think they’ll be able to organise a fight like this in the near future; [in the]next 10 years,hundred percent there won’t be a fight like it.

“If not, let Conor come back and beat Poirier,then we’ll fight. Or let Tony Ferguson come back after his crushing loss and beat Poirier, then I’ll fight him.

“Why? Because right now Poirier is the contender, I beat him the last time but he came back against a serious,top five opponent and won the fight.

“So, Tony and Conor, beat Dustin Poirier and i’ll fight you – but only if it’s not GSP.”