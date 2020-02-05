Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Conor McGregor rematch talk

Khabib Nurmagomedov has no interest in a big-money rematch with Conor McGregor and declared: ‘Giving me $100million to beat up that idiot again? I don’t think it’s rational.’

The Russian is not motivated by money and said if the UFC were willing to pay him that much, he’d rather they just give it to charity.

Khabib comprehensively beat McGregor to retain the lightweight title at UFC 229 in 2018 and shut down talks of a rematch, that would surely be the most lucrative event in MMA history.

‘I’m surprised that people even question me about a rematch. I did everything I wanted to him, he even gave up.

‘How can we even discuss a rematch?

‘Everyone saw what happened in the octagon [versus McGregor]. I controlled the fight every step of the way.

‘I did everything I wanted to him, he even gave up. How can we even discuss a rematch? We are only talking about continuing the festivities and making money.’

When probed again about whether he was interested in the second fight with McGregor he said: ‘Not at all,’ before a reporter interjected: ‘What about for $100million?’

‘Why do I need that kind of money,’ Khabib added. ‘There are so many organisations for example. There’s not only football for the blind, there’s sambo, other sports. Let the UFC give it to them if they don’t know what to do with the money. But giving me $100m to beat up that guy again? I don’t think that’s rational.’

The fearsome undefeated Dagestani fighter is preparing to defend his title against Tony Ferguson on April 18 at UFC 249.

He insisted he has tunnel vision for that challenge, with many believing Ferguson could be the man to finally dethrone the champion.

‘I have a fight on April 18th,’ Khabib went on. A very serious fight. For the past month and a half I’ve been consistently training day and night. I’ve gotten myself in good shape, to where I’m supposed to be 70 days before a fight. I feel great.

‘It’s impossible to predict a fight – what direction it’ll go in, that’s very difficult. I never worried about an opponent’s actions – what he’ll do and how he’ll do it.

‘I always study an opponent’s strengths and try to deflect them when I get in the cage.

‘You, however, never saw a cut on me, not even a black eye. So I don’t think it’ll be a problem. My head and skin are good, nobody ever cut me and I don’t think I’ll get one that’s so bad that the judges stop the fight. It’ll be interesting, I’ve never been hit in a way that left a black eye, so he’s got a task for himself.’

UFC president Dana White wants Khabib to face McGregor again if he overcomes Ferguson.

There would be a huge amount of interest in the contest, particularly given the shocking scenes that followed Khabib’s victory last time.

He jumped the cage to attack one of Mcgregor’s team-mates and the bad blood from prior to their fight spilled over into an ugly brawl.

Both men received fines and suspensions but have since returned to action. Khabib defended his belt in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier and McGregor made a triumphant return with a 40-second demolition of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone last month.

Khabib is a megastar in Russia and the middle east and McGregor undoubtedly remains the biggest draw in the sport so it seems inevitable that at some point the pair will meet again.