Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father reveals his son is worth £80m but still lags behind Conor McGregor… 

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s total net worth has been revealed as £80million by the Russian fighter’s father.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion is one of Russia’s biggest sports stars and is undefeated in his martial arts career which began in 2008.

And Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, has said that he believes his net worth stands at around $100million.

Nurmagomedov Senior told Russian entrepreneur Igor Rybakov this news on his YouTube channel but admits that he isn’t sure about the precise figure regarding his son’s overall worth.

Khabib has twice defended his UFC Lightweight title since claiming it in a victory over Al Iaquinta in April 2018.

His first victory since becoming Lightweight Champion was a sensational victory over arch-rival Conor McGregor, which reportedly saw the Russian pocket £1.75million in prize money from the fight.

Khabib’s most recent fight came in September of last year with a third-round win over Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi, which won him ‘Performance of the Night’ in UFC 242.

While the value of Khabib’s net worth is nothing to smart at, it is rather small in comparison to McGregor’s, with the Irishman believed to be valued at around £250million.

McGregor reportedly earned £80million from his professional boxing cameo against Floyd Mayweather in the summer of 2017, which resulted in defeat for the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

The Irish fighter also has a $5million-a-year sponsorship deal with Reebox while he also founded Irish whiskey distillery Proper No.Twelve in late 2018, which has sold over 200,000 cases. McGregor was also ranked in 21st spot on Forbes’ highest-earning athletes list in 2019.

Khabib and McGregor’s bitter rivalry started a long time before their 2018 fight in UFC 229.

The pair have been involved in a long-lasting Twitter spat for several years and McGregor’s team have been calling Khabib and his representatives out for a re-match from the moment their last fight ended.