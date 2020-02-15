Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager rules out grudge rematch against ‘scumbag’ Conor McGregor 

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has slammed claims of a future rematch with Conor McGregor, saying the only place the fight could take place is in the street.

The UFC stars have had bad blood since the Russian beat McGregor via submission in October 2018 at UFC 229.

Speculation has grown that the pair could be set for a rematch after McGregor made his return to the Octagon last month.

‘The only chance this fight could happen is in the street,’ Khabib’s manager told ESPN during Saturday’s UFC 247 event. ‘(McGregor would) have to do something spectacular. He’s s***, you understand?

‘Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars because he’s one of the biggest scumbags. Let’s be real, we don’t like this guy. We’re never gonna like him.

‘Probably every time we see him, there’s gonna be problems. He said things about family, things about religion, things about race. He crossed the line… you can’t cross the line.’

The hatred between the pair stems back to their original fight, especially due to the scenes that took place after the bout.

Khabib jumped the cage to attack one of McGregor’s team-mates and the bad blood from prior to their fight spilled over into an ugly brawl.

Both men received fines and suspensions but have since returned to action.

McGregor made his return against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 where he beat the American in just 40 seconds.

UFC president Dana White has said that the Irishman’s next most likely fight will be against the winner of Khabib and Tony Ferguson.

Khabib is set to fight Ferguson on April 18, but Abdelaziz said that McGregor should focus on other opponents even if his client is victorious.

‘He (McGregor) was a champion. He needs to earn things. Khabib really, really wants to make him earn it. It doesn’t matter, because what he says.

‘We have a really, really tough fight. Everybody forgets about Tony, dismissing him. Khabib has been training for three months straight, and he has two more months.

‘Listen, there’s a lot of money for Khabib if Khabib fights Conor. But everything is not about money. Especially with Khabib.’