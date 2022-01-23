Khabib offers Jake Paul a fight on his MMA show, telling YouTuber EFC’s that his ‘doors are always open for you.’

Jake Paul has been offered a fight in KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV’s mixed martial arts organization.

Following his brutal KO of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, YouTuber turned boxer Paul is considering a move to mixed martial arts.

Paul, 25, recently expressed his desire to compete in the sport to UFC president Dana White, prompting Nurmagomedov to extend an offer to him.

“The doors of @EagleFightClub are always open for you and your team,” Nurmagomedov wrote in response to Paul’s tweet.

Problem Child Paul teased an MMA transition by posting a video on social media of himself practicing leg kicks.

“I could cut 20 pounds and do it at Welterweight 170 pounds when I make my MMA debut,” he told White on Friday night.

“Every UFC fighter does it, and many of them have destroyed their bodies and minds in the process.”

“However, I’ll do it at Middleweight (185 pounds).”

First and foremost, put your health first.

“PS Conor [McGregor] is 190 pounds.”

White, the MMA mogul, has refused to rule out the possibility of Paul fighting in the UFC octagon at some point in the future.

“I don’t know,” he admitted to The Nelk Boys.

I don’t believe it will ever happen, but I never say never.

“I didn’t think Floyd and Conor would end up doing any of my guys against Floyd, or that I would do any of my guys against Floyd.”

“Because it’s completely illogical.”

Nurmagomedov has concentrated his efforts on growing his Russia-based promotion since retiring from MMA in October 2020.

Former lightweight title challenger and light-heavyweight champ Rashad Evans is among the ex-UFC fighters who have signed with the Eagle.

The Eagle Fighting Championship will hold its first show in the United States next week in Miami, with a bout between kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong and MMA veteran Sergei Kharitonov as the main event.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS