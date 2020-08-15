Khabib says feud with Conor McGregor is ‘behind us’ as rival sent condolences after Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s death

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV said his bitter feud with Conor McGregor is “behind us” having been inspired to forgive after his father’s death.

The two were embroiled in a fierce rivalry way before they fought at UFC 229 in 2018 – the promotion’s highest selling pay-per-view.

After Nurmagomedov submitted the Irishman a huge post-fight brawl fuelled demand for a rematch.

Their war of words continued over the following two years, but a second fight has been backdated following McGregor’s retirement in June.

A month later, Khabib’s influential dad and trainer Abdulmanap died from Covid-19 aged 57 – prompting McGregor condolences.

And it appears, inspired by his dad’s mentality, Nurmagomedov has now forgiven his arch nemesis.

He said: “Aside from sports, there are also human relations. I’m OK with McGregor.

“It’s behind us. To live in the past and hold grudges – it’s not me. Father wasn’t like that, and I don’t think I’ve strayed too far from him.

“I don’t condone personal attacks. But who wouldn’t like it if somebody wished their father well.”

McGregor had astonishingly accused Abdulmanap of faking his illness from the deadly virus, in order to “cover-up” his son pulling out of facing Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in May.

But the Dublin southpaw later deleted the comment and was quick to send the Nurmagomedov family classy well-wishes.

Khabib was speaking to the media for the first time since his father passed and fights Justin Gaethje on his return in October.