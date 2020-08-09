Khabib’s coach claims UFC champ could fight GSP after Gaethje bout and then RETIRE without McGregor rematch

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV could retire after just two more fights – meaning no Conor McGregor rematch.

The UFC lightweight king, 31, defends his belt in a unification bout against interim champion Justin Gaethje, also 31, in October.

He then wants to face 37-year-old welterweight legend Georges St Pierre – who is currently retired – in April.

Nurmagomedov’s trainer Javier Mendez warned that should the Russian win both – and extend his record to 30-0 – he may ride off into the sunset.

Mendez told ESPN: “It was discussed on numerous occasions that 30-0 and leave a legacy but GSP is definitely, definitely, definitely the legacy fight.

“If they can complete that and he’s successful then I can see 30-0 and he’s done.”

McGregor, 32, was beaten by Nurmagomedov in 2018 but a post-fight brawl has fuelled demand for a rematch.

But the Irishman retired this May after being left frustrated in coronavirus lockdown – a period which saw Gaethje leap ahead of him in the title picture.

Mendez is in no doubt former two-division champion McGregor would make a swift comeback for a rematch with unbeaten Khabib.

And he predicts it would be the biggest fight in UFC history – surpassing the record 2.4million PPVs they sold two years ago.

But despite the potential financial gain from a rematch between the pair, Mendez is not confident his star fighter will grant McGregor a crack at redemption.

He said: “That could well be the biggest fight of all time because you know, Conor’s got something to prove and Conor will come out of retirement just for that fight alone.

“But I don’t know if Khabib will ever want to fight Conor that was the issue.

“That would be the problem for Khabib, there’s no legacy fight it’s a money fight and Khabib’s never been about the money so he’s been about legacy more than anything.

“He’s not a greedy man, he never has been and that’s not going to motivate him, you know, as the legacy fight will.”