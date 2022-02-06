Kick-off time, TV channel, free live stream, and team news for TODAY’S Six Nations 2022 match between France and Italy are all listed below.

Rugby: Kick-off time, TV channel, free live stream, and team news for TODAY’S Six Nations 2022 match between France and Italy.

When France takes on Italy in the Six Nations, they will be looking to get off to a winning start.

As they host the competition’s whipping boys, who haven’t won a match since 2015, nothing less than a bonus point victory will suffice.

The French, like Wales and England, will be without their captain for the Six Nations, with Charles Ollivon ruled out due to a knee injury.

However, having won all of their Autumn Internationals, including a 40-25 thrashing of New Zealand, Les Bleus will have every reason to be confident heading into the tournament.

Former All Blacks fullback Kieran Crowley has taken over as Italy’s new manager.

In his first match in charge during the Autumn Internationals, the Azzurri put up a valiant effort against New Zealand before being soundly defeated 47-9.

They were also defeated 37-16 by Argentina, but came away with a narrow 17-10 victory over Uruguay.

*As of Thursday, February 3rd, Betfair odds were correct.