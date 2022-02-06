Kickoff Time and TV Channel for the NFL Pro Bowl in 2022

The 2022 Pro Bowl will kick off soon and will be unique in several ways, as it will be held for the first time in the game’s history in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The best of the AFC will face the best of the NFC, as usual, with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel leading the AFC and Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur leading the NFC.

At 3:00 p.m., the game will begin.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC at 7:00 p.m. EST.

However, it will also be broadcast on another Disney family channel, Disney XD, a children’s channel.

It will be available on the ESPN App and the fuboTV App.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football crew will be on the call for the broadcasters.

The broadcast team for the game will include Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl: Kickoff Time, TV Channel

2022 NFL Pro Bowl: Kickoff Time, TV Channel