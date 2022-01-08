Kieffer Moore, a Wales international valued at £10 million by Cardiff City, is set to join Bournemouth.

Kieffer Moore is set to join Bournemouth, with Cardiff City valuing the Wales international at £10 million.

BOURNEMOUTH are interested in signing Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore.

However, if the price is right, a move may be made.

In his promotion push, Scott Parker is relying on Dominic Solanke for goals.

Moore, 29, would be a good cover and competition for him.

In the summer, Cardiff were on the verge of selling him to Wolves.

Since joining the Molineux club, his form has deteriorated.

Moore’s worth, on the other hand, remains in the £10 million range.

If the fee was lower, the Cherries would take him.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Joe Rothwell’s admirers include Bournemouth.

However, in their pursuit of promotion, Blackburn are not in a hurry to sell.

Parker has already signed England youth international James Hill from Fleetwood Town.

Ethan Laird, a Manchester United prospect, has also been loaned.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.