Kieran Tierney heaps praise on ‘mind-blowing’ Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Martinelli

Kieran Tierney believes Arsenal have a future world-class player in the form of Gabriel Martinelli.

The 18-year-old joined the Gunners from Brazilian side Ituano in the summer and has made a fine impression.

He has played a far bigger role than many expected him to this term, contributing 10 goals and four assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

And Arsenal full-back Tierney admits he has been extremely impressed.

‘Gabriel Martinelli,’ he answered during a Q&A on Reddit, when asked which player had caught his eye during his first few training sessions at the club.

‘When I first did a full training session with the team I was put up against him and the intensity of his play was honestly mind-blowing and I thought to myself, “This is the standard I need to be at to play for Arsenal.”‘

Asked who in the squad he believed could be a world-beater, he answered ‘Martinelli’ once again.

‘I think his hunger and drive and his talent together at one is more than enough to be a world-class player for many years.’