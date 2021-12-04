Kieran Trippier is valued at £25 million by Howe, while James Tarkowski and Ben Mee of Burnley are fighting for their lives.

Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Ben Mee are fighting for their lives, while Howe wants £25 million for Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wants Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, as well as Burnley’s Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.

For the Toon’s survival fight, the new manager is pushing for Premier League experience.

Trippier, an Atletico Madrid right-back, would cost around £25 million and command a high salary.

Howe is also interested in Turf Moor’s Tarkowski AND Mee, who are both out of contract this summer.

Moves for Hoffenheim’s Florian Grillitsch and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic are also being considered.

On Saturday, Newcastle won their 15th game of the Premier League season.

In a 1-0 victory over relegation rivals Burnley, Callum Wilson scored the game-winning goal.

The three points keep the Toon in the dreaded drop zone, but they gain a significant advantage in the race to avoid it.

According to reports, Michael Emenalo, the club’s director of football, turned down an offer to join the club.

Since the Saudi-led £305 million takeover following his stunning six-year stint as Chelsea technical director, Emenalo has been the Magpies’ top target for the job.

The 56-year-old, according to the Telegraph, decided the role wasn’t a good fit for him, and the Toon don’t match his ambitious plans.

