Kieran Trippier waves goodbye to Atletico Madrid fans as manager Diego Simeone confirms the striker’s desire to leave the club.

Kieran Trippier waves goodbye to Atletico Madrid fans as manager Diego Simeone confirms the star wants to leave.

NEWCASTLE are hoping to sign Kieran Trippier in the coming days after Diego Simeone confirmed his desire to leave Atletico Madrid.

After Atletico’s 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, the England full-back was the last player off the pitch, appearing to bid farewell to the home fans.

Simeone’s side ended a run of four LaLiga defeats with a double from Angel Correa at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, the Tottenham defender’s final appearance for the Spanish giants could be his last after he applauded the Atletico fans on his own after the final whistle.

Within hours of the transfer window opening on New Year’s Day, Toon submitted a bid for a permanent move.

While a fee has yet to be agreed upon, Newcastle are optimistic that Trippier will be in before their next league match on January 15 against Watford.

“We want him to stay – he’s a very important player,” Simeone said following Atletico’s win.

“However, nowadays you can’t make a player stay if they don’t want to.”

“We’ve always had to live with these situations; important and very good players within the team who have the potential to leave,” he added.

“After that, it will be up to the footballer to decide.”

“As a result, we’ll try to keep track of what’s going on and look for solutions.”

“He is a key player for our team, and we coaches can’t control players’ decisions; all we can do is tell Trippier how important he is to the team.”

Trippier, who joined Atletico from Tottenham in 2019, played in 28 LaLiga matches last season and helped the club win the title.

Chelsea has also been linked with a move for the defender, but the Magpies appear to be the frontrunners.

