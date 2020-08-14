Kieron Conway unimpressed by Ted Cheeseman and wants rematch to set the record straight

Kieron Conway was keeping a close eye on the first week of Matchroom Fight Camp.

He knew his time was coming a fortnight later, but he also knew his name remained latched on to the man in the main event.

Ted Cheeseman was expected to comfortably dispose of Conway, 22, when the unknown Northamptonshire fighter was drafted in to fight for his British light-middleweight title last June.

Instead, Conway left his first ever 12-round professional bout feeling aggrieved that a draw had cost him the title.

Cheeseman has since lost the British title to Scott Fitzgerald but snapped a three-fight winless run in a war with Sam Eggington on the first Fight Camp card on August 1.

In a division stacked with British talent, Conway’s end goal is clear – to set the record straight.

“In all honesty, yes it was very, very entertaining but the performance itself? Average,” Conway declares when asked what he made of Cheeseman’s performance.

“Both of their performances were average. I don’t know what standing toe to toe and shortening your career is good for.

“It got good views, it was great to watch, but that can’t last forever.

“I 100% want a rematch (with Ted) so we can put the conversation behind us where it belongs.

“I’m better than what people saw against Ted Cheeseman.

“I took that fight at very short notice, I wasn’t prepared for a 12 rounder at all , I had to adapt my style massively to sustain over the 12 round period.

“I’m far better than what people have seen so far and I’m going to go out and prove that.”

Conway was almost a banana skin for Cheeseman, now the boot is on the other foot as the experienced Nav Mansouri looks to cause an upset.

It has been a crazy journey for Conway, who served his apprenticeship on small hall shows before grasping his chance to impress against Cheeseman.

Now, he’s desperate to ensure the dream continues and carve out a long, successful career at the top level.

“I’m sitting in my hotel room watching the clock,” Conway says. “I just cannot wait to get out there and fight.

“I absolutely love being a part of all this. It’s so different, you can focus on boxing because you’ve got your plan set up.

“You don’t have to worry about going out and getting a job to try and support everything that goes on in the background.

“This was one of my first targets after turning pro, to get into this sort of mix and be on this platform and now it’s up to me to progress.

“It’s an exciting division, there is a lot of talk about it and a lot of big fights that can be made so it’s a great time to be here.”