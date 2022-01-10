‘Kill yourself,’ says UFC champ Kamaru Usman in a shocking Snapchat message to a troll follower.

‘Kill yourself,’ says UFC champion Kamaru Usman in a shocking Snapchat message to a troll.

Kamaru Usman, a UFC fighter, recently told a social media troll to ‘kill themselves.’

The 34-year-old’s Snapchat account sent a series of messages to a follower who was ‘watching his story.’

“Whoever is watching my story, please kill yourself,” the messages said.

“The year 2022 has only just begun, and your life revolves around other people.”

“Better yet, kill yourself,” read the next entry.

Enjoy my life, not yours.”

His rage was directed at no one in particular.

However, he later went on Snapchat to explain why he posted the messages.

“Let me clear this up, I know that was tough,” the Nigerian Nightmare said.

It was 4 a.m., I was a little sluggish, and I obviously typed that incorrectly.

“Let me rephrase this for that particular hater, you know who you are, that particular hater, there’s one of you or maybe two of you who keeps watching my story so you can have something to hate on.”

“Choke yourself, I’m telling you right now. Choke yourself.”

I’ve always loved and appreciated the rest of my fans, my true fans, and I will continue to do so.”

Usman last fought in November, winning a unanimous decision over bitter rival Colby Covington to retain his welterweight title.

After his second consecutive victory over the controversial Covington, the pound-for-pound king declared himself king of the jungle, saying, “I am the pound-for-pound best alive right now.”

He also revealed after the fight that he had broken his hand during a sparring session with lightweight Justin Gaethje.

Usman has won 19 straight MMA fights, dating back to his second pro fight in 2013, when he suffered his only loss to Jose Caceres.

His dominance in the UFC has prompted him to look for new challenges in boxing.

The welterweight champion also challenged pound-for-pound boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez to a crossover fight earlier this month.