Killer coronavirus KOs Ramirez v Postol WBC & WBO unification world title fight in China

The WBC and WBO light-welterweight world title showdown between Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postol scheduled to take place in Haikou, China has been postponed amid fears of the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The fight was scheduled for February 1 in the Chinese province of Haikou but according to Top Rank CEO Bob Arum, the clash will be rescheduled for a later date following growing concerns about the spread of the fatal illness, which has claimed a reported 26 lives in China alone.

There have been a further 500 cases being suspected across the globe and measures to halt its spread via traditional travel methods are being undertaken.

One such safeguard is to limit the public assemblies, such as that at a boxing match, until the virus has been successfully contained.

“We hope the situation is brought under control soon,” Arum said of the situation. “The health and safety of our fighters and everyone working on the event is the most important thing.”

“We’d have to get a location to have the fight and clear a date with ESPN. “All of those things have to be done. It’s a bummer, but better safe than sorry if that’s what happens.”

It is likely that the bout will be rescheduled in the coming weeks at a venue in the United States. The winner of the fight is expected to face the UK’s Josh Taylor later this year in a fight which could potentially unify the WBO, WBC, WBA Super and IBF light welterweight titles.

The undefeated Ramirez is the favourite to earn the latest defence of his titles against Ukrainian former champion Postol, whose only two career defeats have come against Taylor and pound for pound star Terrence Crawford.