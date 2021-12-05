Kirby is aiming for a repeat of his ‘dream’ FA Cup goal against Arsenal at Wembley.

Chelsea beat Arsenal to win the 2018 FA Cup, and Fran Kirby says scoring at Wembley was a “dream” for him.

And the England star is looking forward to the chance to do so again when the teams meet at Wembley Stadium later today, live on BBC1.

The two WSL title contenders will meet in the FA Cup Final this year, which has been postponed until December due to the Covid pandemic.

Chelsea will be hoping for a repeat of their 3-1 FA Cup victory in 2018, when Kirby scored the game’s third goal.

“Wembley is a stadium you dream about scoring in when you’re a kid,” the Blues ace, 28, said.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be able to do it.”

That 2018 final was one of my favorites.

“I remember that moment they scored in the second half, and I was under a bit of pressure, wondering if they were going to come back and score another.”

“However, it was an honor for me to score there.”

Kirby’s scoring for the Blues hasn’t been an issue recently.

In November, the playmaker became the first player in WSL history to score 100 goals for his team.

She became Chelsea Women’s all-time top scorer with a brace in a 5-0 thrashing of Birmingham.

Following her battles with injuries and the heart condition pericarditis, the Reading born forward is especially proud of her achievement.

“I think a lot of my time at this club has been cut short due to injury and illness,” Kirby said.

“It’s very special for me to be able to score 100 goals.”

“I believe it’s because of everyone’s reaction, because you can see how happy people were for me.”

I was ecstatic to be a part of it.”

Katie Chapman, a former Blues captain, will be among those cheering on Kirby and her teammates at Wembley.

The former Fulham, Charlton, and Arsenal striker will be among the FA Cup-winning captains honored at Wembley later as part of the competition’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Notts County were defeated 1-0 by Emma Hayes’ side, with Ji So-yun scoring the winner.

And the London-born Blues star remembers the moment she became the first female captain to lift the Women’s FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

“It was both intimidating and thrilling because it is the home of English football,” Chapman said.

“Women’s players had never had the chance to play in the Cup final there before, and having it at Wembley every year now is fantastic for the women’s game…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.