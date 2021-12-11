Kirby Smart Issues a Statement Following Dan Lanning’s Hire in Oregon

Kirby Smart Issues Statement Following Dan Lanning’s Hire in Oregon

Next season, Georgia’s coaching staff will be a little different.

Dan Lanning, Oregon’s defensive coordinator, was named as the school’s new head coach on Saturday.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart issued a statement regarding Lanning’s decision shortly after the news broke.

He’s ecstatic for Lanning, which comes as no surprise.

“We are ecstatic for Dan and his family,” Smart expressed his delight.

“For the past four years, he and Sauphia have been an integral part of our Bulldog family, and we appreciate everything they’ve done for Georgia Football and the Athens community.”

Such opportunities are a sign of a successful program.”

Smart claims he’ll choose between Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp to succeed Lanning as Georgia’s defensive coordinator.

“We’ll move forward with Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators while he [Lanning] coaches with us for the upcoming College Football Playoff.”

Dan and I are both excited to start studying for the CFP.”

