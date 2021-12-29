Kirby Smart Makes a Strong Case for Starting QB vs.

Kirby Smart Makes a Point About Starting QB vs.

With JT Daniels out of COVID-19 protocols, the Georgia Bulldogs must make a quarterback decision for the Orange Bowl.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed his quarterback situation heading into the College Football Playoff on Wednesday morning.

On Friday night, he announced that Stetson Bennett will start for the team against Michigan.

Smart said, “Stetson is our starting quarterback.”

“The JT situation will depend on the situation [in the game]and whether or not he’s healthy enough.”

Bennett has been a consistent performer for the Bulldogs this season, completing 64.1 percent of his passes.

He has 2,325 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions heading into the Playoffs.

