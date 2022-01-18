Kirby Smart’s Admission On College Football Is Brutally Honest

Kirby Smart’s Brutally Honest College Football Admission

Kirby Smart is worried about the state of college football right now.

The sport as we know it today is very different from what it was a decade or so ago.

For all the wrong reasons, the playoffs have gained a monopoly on the sport.

Furthermore, roster turnover is beginning to resemble the NFL’s free agency.

Smart, on the other hand, is preoccupied with something entirely different.

Georgia’s head football coach is extremely concerned about the large number of coaches who are leaving the sport to pursue careers in the NFL.

“Where the game of college football is going, it worries me,” Smart told Rece Davis.

“The first concern I have is that the best leaders and men to run it and organize it are leaving.”

Because you stated that the best coaches go to the NFL to spend more time with their families, the best coaches are going to the NFL.

“They don’t want anything to do with NIL, the portal, or the constant recruitment.”

And you say, “Why not?” Go ahead and live it for as long as you want.

It’s not what it used to be, and I’m seeing coaches leave the game, saying, ‘I’m done.’ Good mean, great leaders don’t want to be a part of it.

That makes me concerned about its future.

“Can you tell me where it’s going?”

