Kirby Smart’s Sideline Blowup Went Viral

Fans of college football may have to wait until the national championship to see a good College Football Playoff game.

Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl Classic earlier this afternoon.

Alabama doubled Cincinnati’s yardage in a dominant performance, so the score doesn’t do the game justice.

Those who despise the SEC should turn away now, because Georgia is doing the same thing to Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

The Bulldogs took a 27-3 lead into halftime, but head coach Kirby Smart was not satisfied.

Before halftime, Georgia had a chance to increase its lead.

Stetson Bennett, on the other hand, appeared content to let the clock run out.

He got a good thrashing from Smart as a result.

Take a look at it.