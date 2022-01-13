Kirby Smart’s Wife Reacts To Kirby Smart’s National Championship Victory

Kirby Smart’s Wife Reacts to Her Husband’s National Championship Victory

When Kirby Smart’s Georgia team won a historic National Championship on Monday night, everyone in Bulldogs Nation was ecstatic, including the head coach’s wife, Mary Beth Smart.

The mother of Smart’s three children spoke with Cody Chaffins of Fox Sports 5 on the field after the Crimson Tide’s 41-year national title drought was ended with a 33-18 victory.

“I mean, I’m so happy,” she said.

“I’m ecstatic for these players, coaches, and families… for this university.”

Georgia is one of my favorite places in the world.

This has never occurred in my lifetime.

It’s extraordinary.

“I’m so happy.”

