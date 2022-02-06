Kirk Cousins’ performance on Sunday has angered NFL fans.

Until it didn’t, a memorable moment in the NFL’s Pro Bowl was about to happen.

Trevon Diggs, a defensive back, lined up at wide receiver opposite his brother Stefon, a Bills receiver, but Kirk Cousins didn’t throw the ball that way.

On the route, both players were having a good time because Stefon had excellent coverage, but Trevon was robbed of the ball.

NFL Fans Aren’t Happy With Kirk Cousins On Sunday

NFL Fans Aren’t Happy With Kirk Cousins On Sunday

Stefon Diggs lined up at CB against Trevon Diggs at WR and Kirk Cousins didn’t throw the ball their way because he is a thief of joy pic.twitter.com/rt6pIMugjn — Christian D’Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) February 6, 2022

As usual, Cousins didn’t target Diggs https://t.co/giWqLBHeCB — MANIAC (@ZachSheldon) February 6, 2022

Trevon Diggs vs Stefon Diggs in reverse roles and what does Kirk Cousins do? Throw a checkdown. pic.twitter.com/3gog59zCRD — v (@svisalt) February 6, 2022

Cousins not passing to Diggs there is what’s wrong with the World — 𝙎𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙞 🥷⚜️#MichaelThomasSZN (@OnlySensei_) February 6, 2022

Kirk Cousins throwing a check down in the Pro Bowl when the Diggs brothers are lined up one on one is the most Kirk Cousins thing ever — Bryant Caporale (@b_capp4) February 6, 2022

Kirk Cousins is a coward for not throwing to Trevon Diggs right there — the homer (@DadSportsTweets) February 6, 2022