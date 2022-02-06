Trending
Kirk Cousins’ performance on Sunday has angered NFL fans.

Until it didn’t, a memorable moment in the NFL’s Pro Bowl was about to happen.

Trevon Diggs, a defensive back, lined up at wide receiver opposite his brother Stefon, a Bills receiver, but Kirk Cousins didn’t throw the ball that way.

On the route, both players were having a good time because Stefon had excellent coverage, but Trevon was robbed of the ball.

NFL Fans Aren’t Happy With Kirk Cousins On Sunday

