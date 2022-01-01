Kirk Herbstreit Makes an Insightful Remark About College Football

For the past few years, college football players opting out of bowl games has been a major talking point.

This was discussed on Saturday’s episode of College GameDay.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit went on a rant about players who refuse to play in bowl games.

He isn’t convinced that expanding the College Football Playoff format will solve the problem, believing that some student-athletes simply do not want to compete.

Herbstreit said, “I just don’t get it.”

“How is it meaningless to play football and compete if you don’t make it to the Playoffs? Isn’t that what we do as football players?”

I’m not sure if increasing the size will make a difference.

I honestly don’t.

This generation of players, I believe, is uninterested in the game.”

Herbstreit hasn’t been silent on the subject in the past.

He makes it very clear that no bowl game is “meaningless” to him.

Kirk Herbstreit Has Telling Comment On The State Of College Football

