Kirk Herbstreit Opens Up About Jim Harbaugh’s Decision

Kirk Herbstreit Expresses His Unconditional Support For Jim Harbaugh’s Decision

Jim Harbaugh will remain the head coach of the University of Michigan after a highly publicized affair with the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit wonders how and if Harbaugh will be able to continue where he left off after his best season at Michigan.

The head coach of the Maize and Blue must replace both of his coordinators and contend with the perception that he would have returned to the NFL if the Vikings had offered him the position.

“It almost seems like they’re having to start over,” Herbstreit said today on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Herbstreit said he had no problem with Harbaugh taking another job, but that there might be some awkwardness in Ann Arbor because of the way things went down–Harbaugh missing signing day to attend another interview with the Vikings.

According to On3.com, Herbstreit said, “How in the world does he go as far as he did with the Vikings?”

“I’m not sure if he turned it down or if they turned it down; whatever happened, and now you have to go back into that meeting room where they ask, ‘Who’s got it better than us?'”

