Kirk Herbstreit Opens Up About John Madden, The Legendary Broadcaster

Kirk Herbstreit Expresses His Opinions On John Madden, The Legendary Broadcaster

There isn’t a single person in the football world who hasn’t been affected by John Madden’s death.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” analyst expressed his condolences to the Madden family on Tuesday night.

He also remembered the legendary broadcaster and coach fondly.

Herbstreit tweeted, “Sad to hear this.”

“I’ve always been a big fan of his–it was always Pat Summerall and John Madden on Sundays when I was a kid.”

“No matter who your team was-changed the game of how football games were broadcasted,” he continued.

My condolences to his family and friends. He was a legend as a coach and a broadcaster.”

Kirk Herbstreit Shares His Feelings On Broadcasting Legend John Madden

Kirk Herbstreit Shares His Feelings On Broadcasting Legend John Madden