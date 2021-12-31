Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Big News About The Transfer Portal

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Big News From The Transfer Portal

College football’s transfer portal has taken on a life of its own over the last few months.

Rivals revealed some details about the portal earlier this week, which caught the college football world off guard.

Since the beginning of August, 911 FBS scholarship players have applied.

Another 243 players announced new schools, while 32 players withdrew their names.

Only 27.6% of portal players have announced new schools, implying that only 27.6% of portal players have announced new schools.

It didn’t take long for those figures to become widely circulated on social media.

Even ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit heard about the numbers, and he wasn’t pleased.

“While the portal can be beneficial in some cases, there are also instances where it is not.

Almost 70% of people are still in the portal.

“Wow!” exclaimed Herbstreit.

