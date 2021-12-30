Kirk Herbstreit Reacts to the Emotional Postgame Interview from the Mayo Bowl

South Carolina won its state school rival, North Carolina, on Thursday to cap off a successful 2021 season.

The Gamecocks finished the season with a 7-6 record, and head coach Shane Beamer got a mayo bath as a result of the victory.

The victory was also emotional for South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner.

Joyner’s journey to the starting job on Thursday was far from routine.

After starting out as a quarterback for the Gamecocks, the South Carolina native moved to wide receiver in 2019, before returning to his original position for the bowl game.

Joyner not only excelled in the role, but he also won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl MVP award on Thursday. He completed all nine of his passes for 160 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 64 yards on ten carries.

The redshirt junior was understandably emotional following South Carolina’s impressive victory.

“I’m so grateful, man.”

God is wonderful.

Joyner told ABC Columbia’s Mike Gillespie, “I waited so long for this opportunity, and I finally got it.”

All of those who have followed Joyner’s path over the last few years, including Kirk Herbstreit, were moved by his emotional response.

The ESPN analyst congratulated the redshirt junior on a job well done and recognized the redshirt junior’s incredible story on Twitter.

“Hadn’t attempted a pass since the 2019 season, having gone from QB early in his career to playing WR the last two years before being asked to return to QB for this bowl (due to a need).

“Way to be there for your squad and step up-congrats Dak!” Herbstreit wrote on Twitter after leading his team to victory and being named game MVP.

