Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The News Of James Laurinaitis

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The News About James Laurinaitis

This time, James Laurinaitis will be paired with Marcus Freeman in the coaching universe.

According to multiple reports, Laurinaitis, a former Ohio State All-American linebacker, will join Freeman’s staff at Notre Dame.

Around 15 years ago, the two were teammates at Ohio State.

What role Laurinaitis will play on Freeman’s team is unknown.

“I’ve been toying with the idea of coaching for a couple of years now, and I’d tried a couple of times here locally, but for whatever reason, the situation just didn’t work out,” Laurinaitis explained.

“With your best friend getting the head coaching job, it’s a pretty unique situation and a pretty awesome opportunity to go up there and get your foot in the door.”

