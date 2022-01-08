Klay Thompson is expected to return to the NBA this weekend, according to reports.

Klay Thompson hasn’t played in the NBA in years, but he’s finally back.

Thompson will make his 2021-22 season debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, according to the Golden State Warriors.

It will be 941 days since he last stepped on an NBA court for a game on Sunday.

In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Thompson tore his left ACL, forcing him to miss the following season.

In November 2020, he tore his Achilles.

Thompson was regarded as one of the best two-way players in the NBA before missing time due to these injuries. It will be interesting to see how he looks in his first game back.

