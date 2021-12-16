Klay Thompson’s Future Is Uncertain, Warriors Say

Warriors Make Major Decision Regarding Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has taken a significant step toward rejoining the Golden State Warriors starting lineup.

He was recalled from the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday night.

“The Golden State Warriors announced today that guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman have been recalled from the team’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors,” the team said in a statement.

“This week, the two practiced with the team in Santa Cruz.”

Both Thompson and the Warriors will be pleased with this development.

Since the 2019 NBA Finals, he hasn’t played in a game.

Thompson’s right Achilles was injured after he recovered from a torn left ACL.

Thompson has remained upbeat throughout his recovery, despite the fact that it hasn’t been easy.

The Warriors’ full statement is as follows:

