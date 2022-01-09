Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday Has LeBron James Reacting

Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game for the first time in over two and a half years later today.

Thompson last appeared in the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019, in Game 6 of the series.

That night, he tore his ACL, and he missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering.

Thompson then missed the entire 2020-21 season due to an Achilles tendon tear.

For the sharpshooting two-way star, it’s been a long road back, but he’ll make his long-awaited return tonight.

Thompson’s return has elicited a lot of enthusiasm from fans and players alike.

Earlier today, LeBron James expressed his feelings on Twitter.

LeBron James Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday

