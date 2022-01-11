Klay Thompson’s return to the NBA made news on Sunday.

Klay Thompson’s return to the NBA made media history on Sunday.

Klay Thompson was sorely missed.

On Monday night, the other half of the Splash Brothers took to the court for the first time since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Thompson made the most of his comeback by scoring 17 points in the Warriors’ 96-82 victory over the Cavaliers.

The game’s audience statistics are even more astounding.

Thompson’s return to basketball was the NBA’s most-watched regular-season “moment.”

It received 110 million views on NBA platforms, 844,000 viewers on NBA TV, and was NBC Sports Bay Area’s highest-rated regular-season game since 2016.

Thompson was clearly missed by the basketball community, and vice versa.

No, it’s great to see you back.

