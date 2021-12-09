Kliff Kingsbury Expresses His Strong Disapproval of Bill Belichick

Kliff Kingsbury expresses his strong feelings about Bill Belichick.

It’s not impossible that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick square off in Super Bowl LVI, and Kingsbury wants everyone to know how much he admires the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Kingsbury was asked about being a contender for Coach of the Year alongside Belichick during a press conference on Thursday.

Belichick, according to Kingsbury, deserves the award.

But he went a step further, saying that the award should not be given to anyone else until Belichick retires.

He also believes the award should bear his name.

“I don’t think anyone else deserves the award until he retires,” Kingsbury said.

In the NFC and AFC, the Cardinals and Patriots have the best records, respectively.

This year, both Kingsbury and Belichick could be contenders for the award.

