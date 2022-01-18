Kliff Kingsbury is getting a lot of attention tonight, and everyone is saying the same thing about him.

On Monday night in Los Angeles, Kliff Kingsbury was on the sidelines for his first playoff game as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kingsbury’s team dug itself into a 21-point hole by halftime.

On Monday night, the Cardinals appeared to be completely outmatched by the NFC West champion Rams.

The Arizona offensive line couldn’t hold up against LA’s tenacious pass-rush, and quarterback Kyler Murray looked flustered.

The Cardinals only managed 40 yards of total offense in the first half on Monday night, and Kingsbury deserved a lot of the blame.

Throughout the first two quarters, Arizona ignored the run and didn’t give Murray a chance to settle in with easy throws.

Kingsbury has already come under fire in recent weeks as the Cardinals have fallen from first place in the NFC to second place.

Seed no. 5

Much of the NFL world wondered during Monday night’s game if the third-year head coach was on his way to a first-round exit and possibly the hot seat.

Everybody Is Saying The Same Thing About Kliff Kingsbury Tonight

We are edging closer and closer to Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 18, 2022

I’m not sure Kliff Kingsbury survives this collapse. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 18, 2022

Tune into the Manningcast when our 3rd quarter guest will be former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) January 18, 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers total yardage in the first half against the Chiefs: 39 yards The Arizona Cardinals total yardage in the first half against the Rams: 40 yards How are you as inept on offense as the STEELERS?! It’s another testament to “jump off the” Kliff Kingsbury. — UrinatingChief (@UrinatingTree) January 18, 2022

And the Cardinals have given up before halftime. Welcome to Hawaii, Kliff Kingsbury — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 18, 2022

“Y’all still hiring? Email was in my spam.” – Kliff Kingsbury to about 5 different colleges right now. — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 18, 2022