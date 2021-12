Kyler Murray Reacts To The Oklahoma Rumors About Kliff Kingsbury

Kyler Murray, the quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals, has weighed in on the Kliff Kingsbury-to-Oklahoma rumors.

According to Darren Urban, a long-time Card reporter, the quarterback isn’t buying it.

“I’m familiar with Kliff.”

Murray stated, “I don’t really believe it.”

Kyler Murray Reacts To The Oklahoma Rumors About Kliff Kingsbury

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]