Kliff Kingsbury’s Future Is Being Discussed Throughout The NFL

The Arizona Cardinals were humiliated by the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Kliff Kingsbury bears the brunt of the responsibility for that performance.

Kingsbury has shown that he can be a great play-caller on occasion, but the Cardinals’ second half of the season was a disaster.

Some in the league are questioning whether Kingsbury will return to Arizona for the 2022 season after last night’s performance.

NFL insider Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk tweeted, “I’m not sure Kliff Kingsbury survives this collapse.”

NFL World Speculating About Kliff Kingsbury’s Future

I’m not sure Kliff Kingsbury survives this collapse. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 18, 2022

Kliff Kingsbury’s end to the season as a head coach… Texas Tech:

• ’13: lost 5 of 6

• ’14: lost 4 of 6

• ’15: lost 4 of 6

• ’16: lost 6 of 8

• ’17: lost 6 of 8

• ’18: lost 5 of 5 Cardinals:

• ’19: lost 7 of 9

• ’20: lost 5 of 7

• ‘21: lost 5 of 6 pic.twitter.com/t7e0C1rWC7 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 18, 2022

What was Kliff Kingsbury hired to do? Elevate Kyler Murray and make the Cardinals an offensive force. Failed at both. When the Cardinals needed a leader, Kliff always came up short. He’s never won an important NFL game. STILL. Fire Kliff Kingsbury. Fire Steve Keim. Start over. — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) January 18, 2022