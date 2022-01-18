Trending
Kliff Kingsbury’s Future Is Being Discussed Throughout The NFL

The Arizona Cardinals were humiliated by the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Kliff Kingsbury bears the brunt of the responsibility for that performance.

Kingsbury has shown that he can be a great play-caller on occasion, but the Cardinals’ second half of the season was a disaster.

Some in the league are questioning whether Kingsbury will return to Arizona for the 2022 season after last night’s performance.

NFL insider Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk tweeted, “I’m not sure Kliff Kingsbury survives this collapse.”

